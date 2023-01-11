– WWE will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw on January 23 later this month. PWInsider has an update on some of the legends who are being brought in for the upcoming show.

According to the report, WWE Hall of Famers Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) and Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) are scheduled to appear at the event. Additionally, Ric Flair also said on his podcast this week that he will be at the live USA Network broadcast in Philadelphia. Also, Kurt Angle announced on his podcast that he’s had discussions with WWE about appearing at the event.

WWE is currently advertising Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch for the event.

The WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.