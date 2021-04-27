Backstage Update on Length of ROH Contracts for Maria Kanellis & Mike Bennett

– A report from Fightful Select has an update on the new contracts Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis signed with ROH. They both reportedly signed full-on contracts that replaced their previous agreements that were set to last through June 2021.

According to the update, their new contracts will run through the end of 2021, and they come with an option for 2022. Mike Bennett stated that after they returned to ROH, there was a feeling out process for both sides to make sure things would work out well. After the initial feeling out period, ROH and Kanellis & Bennett expressed their desires to continue their working relationship.