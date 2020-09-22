Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT

– As previously reported, multiple people in NXT tested positive for COVID-19 the week of September 9 that caused “significant changes” to programming plans. Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer addressed the apparent COVID-19 outbreak in NXT on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

While none of the names who tested positive are confirmed and some backstage in WWE are even saying “nothing happened,” people backstage at last night’s Raw “were definitely talking about it.” Meltzer added, “Other people on the main roster have been talking about it on the NXT roster, so there’s something there.”

It was noted previously by reporter Jon Alba that the positive cases led to Performance Center classes being cancelled. Additionally, people were still reportedly testing positive for coronavirus as recently as this past weekend.