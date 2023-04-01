Backstage Update on Major WWE Name in Town for WrestleMania 39

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he was told by WWE this week that Randy Orton is in town for WrestleMania 39. However, Meltzer stated that Orton is still “not ready to return” to the ring.

According to Meltzer, he was directly told by WWE that while Orton is in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39, he’s still not ready to get back into the ring yet. WWE reportedly told him his information directly because they do not want fans to think Orton is ready to make a return to the ring this weekend.

Additionally, Meltzer reported yesterday via his Twitter account that Orton is still recovering from his back injury, so he isn’t expected to be back in the ring just yet. Orton has been out of action since May 2022, and he later underwent a fusion surgery later in the year.