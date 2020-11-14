Backstage Update on Mance Warner Status in MLW

– According to a report by Fightful, Mance Warner was not in attendance at the MLW Restart TV tapings that were held last month. As previously reported, Warner has been in the midst of a contract dispute with MLW, and he was denied a request for his release from his MLW contract.

The Fightful report noted that there is interest in Mance Warner from multiple companies at the moment. MLW released a statement saying that Warner is still currently under a contract. Additionally, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr., who also had recent contract disputes with MLW, did end up working the TV tapings last month.

MLW will begin broadcasting its new content on November 18 after the promotion was on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.