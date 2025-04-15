Backstage Update On Mariah May’s AEW Contract Status

Reports suggest AEW’s Mariah May is in her contract year, drawing interest from various promotions. While sources close to her believe WWE is her ultimate goal and some in AEW expect her to go there, Fightful indicates May is strategically maximizing her leverage for negotiations.

AEW reportedly hopes to retain her, though she hasn’t been at shows since Revolution. Contrary to some misinformation, May hasn’t signed with WWE or been added to their internal lists.

While Jeff Cobb was on an internal WWE roster page without a contract, May still has several months left on her AEW deal. The short length of her AEW contract surprised some.

Neither May nor her management has commented on the situation. Notably, May signed with AEW in August 2023 but didn’t debut until later that year.