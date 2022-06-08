Backstage Update on MJF, His Whereabouts Following AEW Dynamite Promo

– Fightful Select has a backstage update regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) following his fiery promo last week on AEW Dynamite and more while AEW was in southern California for last week’s editions of Dynamite and Rampage. The event also has some additional details of what took place before AEW Double or Nothing 2022. Beforehand, MJF reportedly missed a scheduled meet and greet appearance. It’s also rumored he booked a flight out of Las Vegas that he did not board.

According to the report, MJF spoke with Tony Khan at AEW Rampage in Las Vegas before missing the meet & greet event and flight booking incident. It’s unknown how the conversation went and what led to MJF booking a flight out of Las Vegas.

Additionally, the report notes that MJF did not attend the AEW Dynamite after-party on June 1 following last week’s show. The Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW party featured many of the company’s top stars in attendance.

Also, Friedman reportedly was not in attendance at the live Rampage show held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California two days later. It’s said that MJF did not travel with the AEW roster following his promo on Dynamite. Multiple sources said that MJF stayed in Los Angeles for several days following Dynamite.

The report also mentions that Friedman has a growing interest in pursuing acting opportunities in Hollywood. MJF’s friends and other Fightful sources indicated that the wrestler has been talking more about getting into acting. Friedman also mentioned this in his interview with Ariel Helwani which allegedly sparked the issues between the wrestler and AEW President Tony Khan. MJF claimed he has a voiceover role for an animated project due out next year.

AEW sources for Fightful also said that they have heard that MJF set up meetings in LA for later in the week to continue exploring acting opportunities in Hollywood. MJF has apparently been talking about this as far back as March.

As previously reported, Tony Khan has refused to comment on the promo from last week’s show, including Friedman referring to him as a “f***ing mark.”