Backstage Update on MLW Monitoring Broadway Show Industry for Potential Return to Live Events

– PWInsider had some additional updates on upcoming plans for MLW and a previously scheduled live event for the promotion in New York City in February. As of right now, it seems unrealistic that MLW will be able to make that February date in New York.

The report notes MLW is waiting to see what will happen with COVID-19 vaccinations with regards to live event planning, with hopes for a return with fans in the second or third quarter of 2021. However, that seems rather optimistic during this pandemic.

Additionally, MLW officials are reportedly keeping an eye on the Broadway industry, since the unions for Broadway staff and performers would not allow any shows to open prematurely. If Broadway shows begin to open up and run intimate theaters at some point, that could signal for when it will become safer for fans to congregate for wrestling events again.