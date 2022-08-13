Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume

– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans.

Per the report, MLW is making September 18 in Atlanta, Georgia as the company’s new date for its next set of TV tapings. This will also be the first set of TV tapings for MLW’s new season.

Additionally, some MLW talents told Fightful following Battle Riot that it felt like the company was about to take a “summer hiatus.”

As noted, MLW’s Jared St. Laurent informed talent on the TV taping cancellation and said that talents who were pulled from the show would still get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”