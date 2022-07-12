Backstage Update on Natalya No-Selling Finish at WWE Live Event

– As previously reported, an unusual clip surfaced from last Saturday’s WWE house show in Sacramento, California. The finish shows Natalya seemingly no-selling the finish to the SmackDown Women’s Title Match against champ Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey. In the clip, Liv Morgan pins Natalya after her finisher, and then Natalya immediately pops up, said some words to Morgan, and then walked off. Dave Meltzer shed some light ont he topic on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that “there was an issue” involving Natalya backstage. However, whatever the issue was, it reportedly “had nothing to do with Liv Morgan at all.” Additionally, Meltzer stated that whatever the situation was with Natalya, it was apparently cleared up that same night the incident took place. The issue is now said to be “over and done with,” but the exact nature of what caused the issue is unknown.

On last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya by submission. Rousey will challenge Morgan in a rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022 later this month.