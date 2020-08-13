Backstage Update on New Location for WWE Summerslam, Future TV Tapings, More Rumors on Event

– As previously reported, WWE is rumored to have made a decision on a new location for Summerslam 2020, which won’t be held at the WWE Performance Center, but it will still not be open to the general public. F4WOnline.com has an update on the venue, which is reportedly going to be the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Per the report, multiple sources confirmed the location. Internally, the Amway Center is said to be the planned location. The announcement on the new venue is expected to be announced once the details are finalized.

As previously noted, WWE was said to have been looking into Atlantic City, New Jersey as a potential location for Summerslam. The initial plan was for WWE to take the event out of the Performance Center. Additionally, since the event will be closed to the general public, any audience members for the show will still be WWE developmental or contracted talent.

For that weekend, WWE will be presenting the go-home episode of Friday Night Smackdown live from the Performance Center, and NXT TakeOver XXX will also be held at the Performance Center the following night.

Also, PWInsider had an update on WWE’s plans for Summerslam, backing up F4WOnline’s report that the Amway Center is the planned venue for the event. At one point, there was a pitch within WWE to film content for the event on a beach or a cruise ship.

Additionally, PWInsider says the plan is for WWE to use the Amway Arena for regular TV tapings moving forward. Per the report, WWE is looking at the Amway Center since it is a larger facility that allow more options for WWE for bigger staging, production elements, etc.

Another element WWE is reportedly considering for Summerslam and future broadcasts is the virtual fan idea. WWE is said to be toying with the idea for Summerslam and upcoming events. WWE’s broadcast partner FOX has been using virtual fans for Major League Baseball games.

Summerslam 2020 is currently slated for Sunday, August 23. It will air live on the WWE Network. Here’s the current lineup:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Opponent TBD

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (Dominik can use weapons)