Backstage Update on New Multi-Year WWE Contract for Matt Riddle

– As previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE was said to be looking to lock down Matt Riddle to a new contract. Both parties were rumored to be “more or less agreed” on a new three-year deal that would pay out $400,000 a year guaranteed to Riddle. A new update from Fightful Select has some additional details. Based on the new update, Riddle is rumored to have already re-upped with WWE for his new multi-year contract.

According to the update from Fightful, Riddle was reportedly not very interested in the initial offer he was given. It seems after new terms were brought forth to him, he was expected to sign the deal as the year comes to a close.

WWE officials reportedly wanted Riddle to sign his new contract before the start of 2021, and sources from within the company are saying that Riddle signed his new contract last week. Before Matt Riddle re-upped, he was still on his previous contract that was originally due to expire in August 2021. This was his original WWE deal that he signed back in 2018.

The previous Observer Newsletter report on Riddle’s new contract noted that Riddle would stand to make $50,000 for every WWE event in Saudi Arabia he works.