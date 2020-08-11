Backstage Update on Next Planned NXT Takeover Event

– PWInsider has a report on the next edition of NXT TakeOver. Currently, NXT TakeOver XXX is scheduled for Saturday, August 22 during Summerslam weekend. According to PWInsider’s report, the next one will be held on Sunday, October 4.

Previously, NXT UK was going to hold a UK TakeOver event in Dublin, Ireland on October 25. However, due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely the event will have to be postponed, or it won’t be able to move forward as planned. As of now, the event is still on the schedule for October 25 at the 3Arena. WWE has not made any announcements yet on the event being changed.

TakeOver XXX will be held at Full Fail University in Winter Park, Florida on August 22.