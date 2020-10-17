Backstage Update on NJPW Plans for 2021 Tokyo Dome Event

– During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on New Japan Pro Wrestling’s (NJPW) plans for next year’s Tokyo Dome event. According to Meltzer, he’s been led to believe that next year’s annual NJPW Tokyo Dome event will be two shows over two days, just like this year.

In January 2020, NJPW held Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and 5. It was a two-day event at the Tokyo Dome. According to Meltzer, really wants “blow-away shows” for next year’s Tokyo Dome event. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, New Japan would still likely be unable to run the shows at full capacity.

By comparison, New Japan sold about 70,000 tickets for this year’s two-day Wrestle Kingdom 14 event. If the Tokyo Dome cards next year will only be able to run at partial capacity, Meltzer predicted they’d only be able to sell about 25,000 tickets for two shows based on the current capacity rates.

Additionally, Meltzer presumed that the Tokyo Dome shows will be announced at tomorrow’s G1 Climax 30 Final event. The event will be held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan and will be streamed live on NJPW World.