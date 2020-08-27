Backstage Update on Number of COVID Cases in WWE

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the number of COVID-19 diagnosis cases in WWE. Earlier in June, there were backstage reports of positive COVID-19 cases in WWE numbering in the “double digits.” According to Alvarez, there were 38 people in WWE who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meltzer noted that when WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton originally tested positive for COVID-19, WWE notified everyone backstage that she had a positive test. However, when there was an outbreak of coronavirus among WWE staff, talent, and employees earlier this summer, WWE was not forthcoming and did not notify everyone on the positive tests. Braxton later announced that she tested positive for the virus again in June. Other WWE workers who confirmed they tested positive at the time were Renee Young and Adam Pearce.

Alvarez added that WWE’s original memo regarding Braxton was that she contracted the virus outside of WWE and did not get exposed to it at the WWE Performance Center. However, Alvarez claimed that when someone at the Performance Center started exposing others there to the coronavirus, WWE allegedly did nothing to inform the workers.

Former wrestler and current producer for the company, Jamie Noble, also tested positive for COVID-19 last June. Tyreke, who was used as an extra, also tested positive for the coronavirus.