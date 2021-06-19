Backstage Update on NXT Superstars at WWE SmackDown, More Details on Their Attendance

– As previously reported, NXT World champion Karrion Kross & Scarlett and North American champion Bronson Reed were in attendance at last night’s SmackDown to work dark matches before the the FOX Network broadcast. PWInsider has more details on their matchups and purpose for their attendance.

Kross faced Dolph Ziggler, and Reed wrestled Bobby Roode. The matches were reportedly taped for future evaluation, and there are said to be no plans to release the footage publicly.

Additionally, there was said to be talk backstage at last night’s show about bringing back Kross and Scarlett next week for some promos. It’s unknown if there are plans in place to bring in Bronson Reed again next week to do the same.

The NXT Superstars were reportedly brought in due to the upcoming WWE Draft slated for September. WWE officials are currently looking at different talents to bring in from NXT to bolster the main roster in order to “shake things up” for the fall season.