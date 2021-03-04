Backstage Update on NXT TakeOver in April Possibly Having Two Nights

– As previously reported, the next edition of NXT TakeOver is slated for April 8, which is two nights before night one of WrestleMania 37. PWInsider is also reporting the event will be on April 8, along with the show potentially being a the first two-night edition of NXT TakeOver.

Per the report, there’s been talk backstage of this TakeOver being a two-night event. Night one would air on NXT TV on the USA Network on Wednesday, April 7. Meanwhile, night two would air on Thursday night on the WWE Network. The report noted those plans could “change or evolve” since there’s just over a month to go before the event.

WWE has not yet officially announced the April edition of TakeOver. The WWE Network will be migrating to NBCUniversal’s Peacock later this month.