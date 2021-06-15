Backstage Update on Opening & Closing Segments for Tonight’s WWE NXT

– PWInsider has an update on the opening and closing segments for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. According to the report, the scheduled Tornado Tag Team Match featuring Tommaso Ciamp and Timothy Thatcher against The Grizzled Young Veterans is slated to headline tonight’s show.

Meanwhile, the William Regal segment with the NXT GM addressing the future of NXT and the change he referenced at NXT TakeOver is slated to open tonight’s show. Regal will reportedly open the show with a promo.

Tonight’s WWE NXT will be broadcast at 8:00 pm ET on the USA Network. Here’s the current lineup:

* What change is William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge: Kushida vs. TBA

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Grizzled Young Vets vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher