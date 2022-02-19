Backstage Update on Opening Match for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– PWInsider has an update on the opening match for the main card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Per the report, the scheduled Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns defending against Goldberg will open the main card.

Today’s show is being held at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is being broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The main card starts at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. The Kickoff show for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is already underway.

You will be able to tune into 411’s live coverage for the show later today.