Backstage Update on Plans for WWE Tag Team Title Unification Match

– As noted on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Raw tag team champions RK-Bro (Riddle and Randy Orton) indicated they plan on going to SmackDown later this week to confront SmackDown tag champs The Usos on unifying the WWE Tag Team Titles. Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE is going to hold a title vs. title match between RK-Bro and The Usos. However, WWE is reportedly not planning to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. That suggests there would be some type of No Contest or disqualification finish so neither set of tag team titles change hands.

Meltzer speculated the unification match would be moved to the next premium live event, which will be Hell in a Cell 2022 in June, but that has not yet been announced. The title match was originally scheduled for last Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, but officials opted to change the match to a six-man tag team bout, adding Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to it.