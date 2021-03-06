Backstage Update on Possible Locations for NXT TakeOver in April

– As previously reported, there was a rumor earlier this week that NXT TakeOver in April could be held two nights for the first time. This would have NXT TakeOver being held on the two nights before WrestleMania 37. Dave Meltzer commented on the talk for a two-night version of TakeOver on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that he’s heard that the two-night edition of NXT TakeOver could be held at the WWE Performance Center (Capitol Wrestling Center). However, he stated that he’s also heard “some talk” about holding the April TakeOver at Raymond James Stadium, the same host venue as WrestleMania 37.

The plan would be to apparently have 3,800 people in attendance for the two NXT shows. Additionally, Meltzer stated the two-night TakeOver and its location could be announced next week. Meltzer went on to say that if this was the case, WWE would likely have SmackDown and Raw that week in Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania Week, to have six straight back-to-back shows at the venue.

The plan for making the April edition of NXT TakeOver a two-night event would have the first night on Wednesday, April 7 and night two on Thursday, April 8.