Backstage Update on Possible NXT or WWE Developmental Releases Coming

– As previously reported, it was rumored this week by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that more WWE releases would be coming on Friday, April 16 focusing on NXT. This follows WWE releasing 10 main roster talents on Thursday, April 15. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there’s still “talk” of more releases coming from the developmental side of WWE.

Meltzer stated, “I didn’t hear any names today, but there’s certainly talk of more names coming — not big names, maybe developmental names, coming.” It’s unknown which names for NXT or developmental could be on the chomping block, or when exactly WWE might confirm their releases.

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed the releases of Samoa Joe, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Mojo Rawley, Wesley Blake, Kalisto, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Bo Dallas, and Tucker. WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis reportedly cited “budget cuts” as the necessity for the releases.