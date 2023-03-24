Backstage Update On Possible Start Date for New Rumored AEW Show

As previously reported, AEW is rumored to be finalizing a deal for a third weekly series on Turner networks. After that, a Rampage taping set for July 14 in Regina, Sasatchewan was moved to July 8, a Saturday. However, it wasn’t billed as a Rampage taping. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is likely to be the taping date for the new series.

It’s unknown if this will be the first Saturday taping as no dates have been announced for June yet. However, the Saturday show is planned to start in July if not earlier. AEW is trying to keep the news quiet, as the deal is said to be close to done. Airing on Saturdays, there will likely be many pre-emptions on TNT due to sports, as well as some on TBS.