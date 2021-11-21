wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Producers for Latest Edition of WWE SmackDown
– According to a report by Fightful Select, the following producers were assigned to the various matches and segments last friday on WWE SmackDown:
* Joseph Park (aka Abyss) and Petey Williams were the producers for the Fatal 4-Way between Sheamus, Ricochet, Cesaro, and Jinder Mahal.
* Aliyah and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya was produced by Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly.
* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss was produced by Jimmy Yang and Pat Buck.
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Angel was produced by Adam Pearce.
* Finally, Jason Jordan produced the dark main event match that took place after the show went off the air. The match featured Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day.
Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown was the go-home show before today’s Survivor Series event.
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away
- Charlotte Flair Comments On Complaints That Female Wrestlers Don’t Get Enough Time In WWE
- Bret Hart on How Long It Took Him to Get Back Into Top Shape After WrestleMania 12
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality