Backstage Update on Randy Orton Being From This Week’s WWE Raw
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Raw tag team champion Randy Orton was MIA on this week’s edition of Raw. He was also not a recent weekend house show he was booked for and scheduled to appear (h/t Wrestling Observer Radio). PWInsider reports that Orton was not backstage last Monday at Raw. Additionally, PWInsider notes that the word backstage was that Orton was “not cleared to perform.”
Orton last appeared on the Sept. 20 episode of Raw, where he defeated AJ Styles. His RK-Bro teammate, Riddle, lost to Styles in a singles match on Monday night.
