Backstage Update on Recent Absence for Damian Priest From WWE TV

– As previously reported, Damian Priest returned to the ring last night on Raw after a recent absence. He competed in a Battle Royal for a slot in the Money in the Bank match at next month’s event, which was won by Riddle. PWInsider wrote a short update on Priest’s recent absence from WWE programming up until now. Last night’s show was Priest’s first appearance since Raw on May 17.

As noted, there had been conflicting reports regarding Priest’s recent absence. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Priest was off due to a back injury, which he’d been apparently dealing with since before WrestleMania 37. Fightful Select later reported that the information on Priest having a back injury were denied, and Priest was unavailable in recent weeks for “undisclosed reasons.”

According to PWInsider’s sources, Damian Priest was recently away from TV in order to deal with some “personal matters.” The earlier Fightful Select report noted that WWE had creative plans for Priest as early as this week, so that seems to have played out last night on Raw.