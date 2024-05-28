Backstage Update On Recent WWE Layoffs

Last week, WWE made the decision to terminate the employment of several office staff members. Kristen Prouty and Tavia Hartley were among those affected by the layoffs.

Reports from John Pollock of POST Wrestling and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed that WWE also said goodbye to Beth Fisher, who served as the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Prouty had been a part of WWE since 2000, holding the position of Senior VP of Entertainment Relations for nearly twenty years. On the other hand, Hartley was brought on board in 2021 and worked as a Talent Operations and Appearances Manager. Fisher had been a part of the company since 2011 and had previously reported directly to Vince McMahon.

Pwinsider reported that around ten long-time employees from different departments were let go. The report also mentioned additional departures in the Travel, Marketing, and other sectors.

These recent layoffs came after the departures of Steve Rubin, who had been the Senior Director of TV Event Relations since 1998, and Michael Levin, the VP of International Events and GM of Emerging Markets, who had joined WWE in 2016.