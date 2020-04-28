Backstage Update on Release Status of Gerald Brisco

– As previously reported yesterday, it was stated by The Wrestling Observer that longtime WWE employee, Gerald Brisco, had been released by the company. However, that status appears to have been slightly changed to furloughed, according to Dave Meltzer on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The difference in the classification between the outright releases and furloughs is that some of the recent producers and employees who have been furloughed by the promotion could be brought back later once the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders due to the global coronavirus pandemic have been lifted. As noted, WWE sent an information packet to furloughed employees which allegedly allows the company to reserve the right to extend the length of the furlough period (said to end on July 1) or terminate the period of the furlough at the company’s discretion. Additionally, WWE informed employees that further layoffs “might be necessary,” with the hope that the recent furloughs will be enough.

Gerald Brisco is 73 years old and has been a part of WWE since 1984.