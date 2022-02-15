Backstage Update on Remaining Lengthy of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract

– Last December, it was reported that AEW stars and EVPs The Young Bucks had signed new contracts with the company that will keep them there until 2024. There was also some questions regarding the contracts for former AEW World champion Kenny Omega. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega’s current contract runs through early February 2023.

Meltzer reported that Omega has about another year left on his AEW contract, and it’s expected to expire on February 1, 2023. The founding group who signed with AEW when the company started all reportedly had three-year deals, including Omega, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho. The Bucks were two wrestlers who reportedly had additional two-year options on their contracts that included raises.

Omega took a break from wrestling after losing the title last November to deal with multiple injuries, including ones to his hip, shoulder, and knees.