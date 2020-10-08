Backstage Update on Ridge Holland Following Last Night’s Ankle Injury

– As previously reported, Ridge Holland suffered an injury on last night’s episode of NXT and was taken out of the building on a stretcher. It appeared that Holland’s ankle was hurt after Lorcan dove to the floor onto Holland. PWInsider had an update on Holland earlier today, stating there was great concern backstage in NXT over Holland after last night’s show.

The report indicated that Ridge Holland will definitely need surgery. Per the report, some of the sources compared the ankle injury to Sid Vicious’ infamous broken ankle from WCW Sin in January 2001. WWE has not yet released an official update on Holland’s status or his injury.