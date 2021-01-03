Backstage Update on ROH Handling of Talent Contracts Following Return From Hiatus

– Fightful Select has an update on how Ring of Honor (ROH) is dealing with wrestler contracts after the company returned to action from hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Per the report, multiple talents under contract with ROH stated that the promotion has not extended any of their contracts despite all the months they were out of action during the pandemic. Additionally, many sources claims ROH teated them “exceptionally well” through this time.

Earlier this year, it was reported by PWInsider that ROH paid all of the talents for the shows that were cancelled in April due to the pandemic shutdowns.

Fight’s report noted that it’s not been heard that WWE is extending wrestler contracts yet either. However, WWE reportedly still has time to do this, since contracts can be extended later on due to inactivity or injury, which has happened in the past.