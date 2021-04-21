wrestling / News

Backstage Update on ROH Status for Ian Riccaboni

April 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ian Riccaboni

– According to a report by Fightful Select, Ring of Honor (ROH) has reportedly already re-signed broadcaster Ian Riccaboni. Riccaboni’s contract was reportedly going to originally expire at the start of April 2021. However, it appears he ended up signing a new contract in late 2020.

Per the report, Riccaboni re-upped with ROH until at least the summer of 2023. While there was interest from other companies for Riccaboni, he opted to stay on with ROH.

