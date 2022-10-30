Backstage Update on ROH Talent Contracts & Deals in AEW

– Fightful has a report with an update on how AEW is handling ROH talent agreements and talents for ROH-related angles in AEW. According to the report, not all the wrestlers who worked at the last ROH show, Death Before Dishonor in July, and who has worked in ROH-related angles in AEW are signed to “tiered” or full-time talent contracts.

Additionally, several former ROH talents who worked the show are said to still be free agents. However, some talents who were used were reportedly on “tiered” deals, such as Josh Woods. As previously reported, Woods recently signed a full-time, multi-year contract with AEW. The Kingdom and Bandido were also offered full-time AEW deals.

Bandido signing with AEW has not yet been confirmed. However, The Kingdom were signed to full-time contracts. Also, multiple talents were reportedly signed to AEW contracts with the intent to use them as talents for Ring of Honor.

Dalton Castle, a former ROH Champion who recently worked an ROH-related angle in AEW with Chris Jericho, reportedly hasn’t been signed to a full-time contract. Another ROH talent who is working as a free agent is CB, aka Cheeseburger.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor earlier this year. The next ROH event promoted by Tony Khan will be Final Battle 2022. It’s scheduled for December 10 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.