Backstage Update on Rumored Conflict Between MJF & Tony Khan

– As previously reported, it was rumored that MJF and AEW President Tony Khan had a “heated” discussion over MJF’s recent interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour. The two reportedly had a discussion that is said to have “left both men frustrated.” Dave Meltzer shared more details on the story on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, there was a “situation” between Tony Khan and MJF, but the matter between them has been reportedly “settled.” The issue reportedly stemmed from MJF not setting up the interview through AEW’s public relations team.

During his interview with Helwani, MJF spoke about his current AEW contract, which is due to expire on January 1, 2024.