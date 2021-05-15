Backstage Update on Rumored Return for Live Fans for WWE in July Including Extreme Rules

– According to a rumor reported by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast Twitter account, it appears WWE will be having events with live fans in attendance on July 16, July 18, and July 19. This is an update from Mat Men’s earlier report that fans would be returning to WWE events on July 16.

The tweet wrote, “July’s return with fans is looking bigger than anticipated…#July16 #July18 #July19” The Mat Men Pro Wrestling show has broken reliable wrestling news in the past, including that NXT would be permanently moving to Tuesdays.

Previously, it was reported by PWInsider earlier this month that July 18 would be the date for WWE’s annual Extreme Rules type event for 2021. Last year, it was The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

These dates suggest that WWE is expecting to have live fans in attendance at the July 16 edition of SmackDown, the July 18 Extreme Rules show, and the July 19 episode of Raw. WWE has not yet confirmed the plans to return to touring with live, ticketed fans in attendance.