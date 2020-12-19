Backstage Update on Rush & Dragon Lee, WWE Had Interest in Both Wrestlers

– At Friday’s ROH Final Battle 2020 event, ROH World champion Rush and TV champion Dragon Lee finally made their ROH in-ring returns. They both defended respective titles on Friday’s pay-per-view card. On today’s F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed their current ROH status.

According to Meltzer, there was interest in Rush and Dragon Lee from WWE both this year and last year. Meltzer added that he hasn’t heard anything from AEW’s side with regards to interest in either wrestler, but WWE reportedly wanted both of them.

As previously reported by PWInsider, Rush’s ROH contract was expected to be over at the end of the year. Additionally, ROH CEO Joe Koff commented that “conversations are ongoing” with both Rush and Dragon Lee on their future in the promotion.

The recent return with a title defense over Brody King, along with the debut of Rush’s father La Bestia Del Ring in ROH, would suggest Rush is staying in ROH for a while. The same goes for Dragon Lee, who successfully defended his TV title on Friday against Tony Deppen. It’s still not confirmed if they’ve signed new contracts with ROH.