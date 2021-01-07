Backstage Update on Salina de la Renta Referencing Lucha Underground on MLW Fusion

– As previously reported, Salina de la Renta was back with a big announcement this week on MLW Fusion. She will be in charge of next week’s episode as executive producer. Additionally, she said on the show that she received a call from “Boyle Heights,” which fans have noticed was the home of The Temple for Lucha Underground on the now defunct El Rey Network. PWInsider has an update on the Lucha Underground reference being dropped on last night’s Fusion episode.

Per the report, the line was specifically added in as a “bread crumb” for a storyline going back to the Pulp Fusion digital series where De La Renta had owed “dangerous” people a great deal of money. The reference was apparently part of a larger storyline that will play out over the course of this year.