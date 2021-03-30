Backstage Update on Status of Charlotte Flair, More Details on False Pregnancy Diagnosis

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair was backstage in attendance at last night’s Raw in St. Petersburg, Florida. Dave Meltzer discussed Charlotte Flair’s status on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer also reported Charlotte Flair being backstage for last night’s Raw, but it’s unknown why she didn’t appear on TV. As noted, she was recently cleared to return after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, Charlotte’s fiancé, former WWE Superstar Andrade, revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, that a WWE doctor falsely informed Charlotte Flair that she was pregnant. However, later tests proved that she was not. Flair later released a public statement noting that WWE informed her that her HCG levels had come back high, and she was medically disqualified from appearing on TV due to pregnancy.

Some fans might recall earlier this month, Charlotte Flair’s image appeared to have been removed from WrestleMania promotional artwork and ads. Earlier in the month, she had delivered a challenge to Asuka for WrestleMania 37. Meltzer explained though that this didn’t make any sense that Charlotte Flair was getting removed from artwork if Charlotte Flair only had COVID-19 and would likely be cleared to return to the ring before the end of the month. WWE officials had usually operated under the mindset of a talent having COVID-19 usually being out around 10-14 days; unless it’s a worse case.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that word had gotten out on Charlotte Flair having COVID-19 a week before she announced the news herself, so it didn’t “add up” that WWE was removing her from promotional merely over a case of COVID-19. Meltzer continued that when he asked his sources questions about Charlotte, “Everybody was like blowing it off.” So, in this case it appears that it was because backstage officials at the time believed Charlotte Flair was under a medical suspension due to pregnancy.

With regards to Charlotte’s HCG levels, Meltzer indicated those likely came from a drug test that she took earlier on. As noted earlier, Charlotte later conducted additional pregnancy tests and had an ultrasound done showing that she was not pregnant. Later on, she was cleared to return after recovering from COVID-19.