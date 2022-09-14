Backstage Update On Status of Skye Blue In AEW

Fightful Select reports that Skye Blue, who has regularly made appearances for AEW for over a year, is under some type of deal with the company. It’s unknown if that is a tiered contract or a full-time one. There’s been no ‘All Elite’ graphic for her, which the company usually sends out when a wrestler signs a full-time deal. However, when independent promoters try to book her, the booking has to be approved by AEW first.

Blue got big reactions in Chicago before All Out last year and was in the Casino Battle Royal. She’s had over fifty matches but only eight outside of Dark. Her last big match was with Dante Martin against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles on AEW Rampage last month.