Backstage Update on Steiner Family Members, Athletes Traveling to Dallas for WrestleMania Weekend

– As previously reported, a rumor surfaced this week that The Steiner Brothers could be could into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as part of the Class of 2022 inductees. It was also stated if WWE cannot work out a deal with Scott Steiner, then the induction would likely go to Rick Steiner alone. PWInsider had an update on the Steiner Bros. Hall of Fame rumor.

According to the report, a number of the Steiner family members, including Rick Steiner, are expected to travel to Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Weekend.

WWE has not yet confirmed or announced the Steiners, or Rick alone, for a Hall of Fame induction. Rick Steiner’s son, Bron Breakker, is currently part of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that a number of the WWE Next In Line (NIL) athletes are being brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Kane, aka Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is reportedly going to be in attendance for the weekend.