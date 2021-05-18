UPDATED: Backstage Update on The Miz’s Injury From WWE WrestleMania Backlash

UPDATE: Fightful Select released an update with some additional backstage details on The Miz suffering an injury at WrestleMania Backlash. Per the report, backstage talent and staff could reportedly tell something was wrong with The Miz during the match, but they reportedly did not think it was as severe as a torn ACL when it initially occurred.

Talent and staff went on to credit Miz for getting through the rest of the match with such a serious injury. Additionally, The Miz was praised backstage for making sure the match got to the planned finish despite his knee being injured.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, WWE Superstar The Miz suffered a knee injury during his Zombie Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash against Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash. Dave Melzter reported an update on Miz’s injury from the match on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, The Miz suffered a torn ACL injury. The injury is suspected to have occurred after Priest landed on Miz’s legs after he performed a spinning kick off the top rope during the match. Meltzer stated that the severity of the ACL tear for Miz is unknown.

Meltzer added that he heard from sources that they are hoping the injury was a partial tear, since that would not be as serious an injury or long layoff. If The Miz suffered a full tear, it could mean he will spend considerable time on the shelf recovering, and he would likely require surgery. If it’s a fully torn ACL, it means The Miz could miss up to 7-9 months.

The Miz’s tag team partner, John Morrison, did appear on last night’s Raw, and he dedicated his match against Damian Priest to The Miz, who appeared to be eaten by zombies at WrestleMania Backlash.