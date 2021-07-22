Backstage Update on The Rock Appearing at Survivor Series 2021, Plans for Build to WM 38

– During today’s edition of the Mat Men Podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), Andrew Zarian reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expected to make his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2021. Additionally, Zarian noted that Rock would appear on Raw and SmackDown to build to an eventual match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

It was also noted that USA Network officials specifically want The Rock to make an appearance on the post-Survivor Series episode of Monday Night Raw.

It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio in June that WWE wants Survivor Series 2021 to be a “major show” featuring an appearance by The Rock to start the build for a huge matchup with Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. WWE officials apparently see April 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the ideal location for The Rock to return to face Reigns, with a possible attendance of 80,000 people.

It should be noted that Johnson is a highly in-demand Hollywood commodity right now, and he already has a very busy schedule with his TV and movie commitments. Meltzer noted last month that WWE will never be The Rock’s “top priority.”

WWE has not yet announced a date or location for Survivor Series. Andrew Zarian and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter both reported last month that Brooklyn, New York is targeted as the host city for this year’s event.

A return for The Rock or WrestleMania 38 matchup plans have not yet been confirmed. However, both Reigns and The Rock have spoken openly about the potential matchup in the past and have both been onboard for the idea.