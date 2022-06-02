Backstage Update on Thunder Rosa Following Absence on AEW Dynamite

– PWInsider has an update on AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa after she didn’t appear last night on AEW Dynamite. According to the report, Rosa was in attendance at the taping but was said to have not been feeling well. She was then sent home to rest by AEW’s doctor.

Additionally, the report noted that Thunder Rosa was not injured at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. At Sunday’s event, she successfully defended her title against Serena Deeb.