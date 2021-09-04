Backstage Update on Whereabouts of Sasha Banks

– Fightful Select has an update on the whereabouts of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, who has been mysteriously absent from WWE programming since before SummerSlam 2021. She was scheduled and advertised to be facing Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship up until and even during the event.

According to Fightful’s report, Sasha Banks was in attendance backstage at last night’s SmackDown in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s unknown if WWE is making any creative plans right now for Banks.

Ultimately, Becky Lynch acted as a last-minute replacement for Banks at SummerSlam 2021. She faced Bianca Belair and beat her in less than 30 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women’s title at the event. Lynch is currently slated to defend the title against Belair in a rematch at Extreme Rules later this month.