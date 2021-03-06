Backstage Update on William Regal’s Major NXT Announcement (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– As previously reported, General Manager William Regal is set to make a major announcement on next week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. PWInsider reports that the announcement from Regal will be the addition of Women’s Tag Team Championships to the brand.

This lines up with a previous report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was adding women’s tag team titles to the brand. Also, PWInsider noted that the plan is to crown the first women’s tag champs at NXT TakeOver on April 8.

NXT will air live on the USA Network on Wednesday, March 10.