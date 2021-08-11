Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts

– Earlier this week, it was reported by Fightful Select that there were some recent names who attended recent WWE NXT tryouts who were thought to be slam dunks to get signed by WWE. However, WWE officials ultimately passed on some of these names, which two wrestlers saw as red flags for apparent changes coming to the NXT hiring process. According to a new update from Fightful Select from today, one of the names who didn’t receive an offer from recent WWE tryouts was revealed to be Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta reportedly had a WWE tryout last May. It was noted that WWE officials opting not to sign Yuta following his tryout raised red flags that WWE was changing its hiring process.

Also, Fightful reported that several NXT wrestlers confirmed having discussions about Yuta being a perfect fit for the brand, including with people who had influence in NXT previously. One wrestler reportedly pointed out that Yuta is 6’0″, 24 years old, already knows how to work and has recent wrestling TV experience, which should arguably check a lot of boxes for what NXT has recently been looking for.

Additionally, three NXT wrestlers stated that WWE opting not to sign Yuta was a “shock.” As a result, two of those wrestlers saw that move as a sign that a major shift was coming to NXT when wrestler like Yuta was not signed, especially when Yuta was already getting interest from AEW and ROH. Another WWE official said that not signing Yuta was a shock to them as well. The anonymous official was unsure if a formal offer was made to Yuta or not, but the official found it surprising that a deal with Yuta was not secured.

With regards to the changes in the NXT hiring process, as previously reported, it’s rumored that the hiring process for NXT will now focus on finding “younger and bigger wrestlers.” There was supposedly wording that mentioned (via F4WOnline.com), “‘No more midgets, no one starting in their 30s.’ They want people who can be box office attractions and main characters. So, that’s what they are looking for now.”

More recently, Wheeler Yuta has been featured on AEW programming.