Backstage Update on WWE Contract Expiration Dates, Heat on Officials Handling NXT Contracts

– A new report from Fightful Select has an update on WWE contracts following the news that recently surfaced that Kevin Owens’ current WWE contract will expire in January 2022. According to the new update, many wrestlers had their deals altered in 2019 before the pandemic. WWE reportedly renegotiated on several talent contracts in 2019, and they were given adjustments with higher guarantees.

Additionally, the report notes that issues on confusion of contracts came as a result of NXT, and wrestlers transitioning from NXT to WWE. For example, Malakai Black, despite being on a main roster talent on SmackDown when he was released by WWE, only had a 30-day non-compete period after he was let go; which is usually the same period as NXT talents when they are released. Most main roster talents have a 90-day non-compete period when released by WWE.

The report indicates that there is significant heat backstage on parties “falling asleep at the wheel” in relation to the surprises regarding WWE contracts expiring. WWE is said to have reviewed many of their contracts to make sure they were not caught by surprise when a deal was close to being up. However, as previously noted, Adam Cole’s NXT contract actually expiring in July was not only a surprise to some backstage officials in WWE, it was also a surprise to Cole as well.

The backstage heat in WWE is reportedly on the parties who are responsible for the details and planning of NXT contracts. The report notes that “those were handled accordingly.” This is said to not be as big of an issue when it comes to the main roster, since some wrestlers on the main roster spoke directly to Chairman Vince McMahon regarding their contracts.

The Owens situation is reportedly not the same situation as Adam Cole or Pete, since backstage officials were reportedly aware of his January 2022 expiration period beforehand. So, the news was not a surprise to backstage officials when it surfaced online this week. However, the interesting thing about Owens’ deal is that his contract is now ending earlier than expected, after Owens previously indicated he signed a new five-year agreement in May 2018.

With regards to Pete Dunne, he’s another NXT talent whose contract is said to be expiring soon.

We know that WWE was aware of Owens’ deal, as we learned the news from a WWE employee earlier this Summer. This was not a case similar to Adam Cole or Pete Dunne, but the deal does end significantly sooner than previously publicly known.