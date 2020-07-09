Backstage Update on WWE Delaying Plans for Event With Live Fans to September

– As previously reported, while not yet officially announced, WWE is said to be planning to move this year’s Summerslam event to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Previously, WWE was hoping to have the event in a venue with fans in attendance, but that has now changed due to recent spikes in the coronavirus for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. WrestleVotes released an update today via Twitter on WWE now aiming for September to have an event with a live audience again now that Summerslam is no longer an option.

Per the Twitter account, “Being told with SummerSlam off the table, WWE is now aiming for the end of September as a restart for live audiences. TBD.”

Earlier this month, it was reported by Fightful that WWE wanted to hold an event with live fans in attendance at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, but those plans were delayed. It was likely due to states such as Florida seeing record spikes in reported cases of the coronavirus, causing official to reverse course on potential reopening plans.

Based on recent reports regarding the pandemic, the idea of being able to put together an event with live fans in attendance for September seems highly optimistic right now. Last April, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said large gatherings may not even return to the city until 2021. This could become an issue for WrestleMania 37, which is currently scheduled for March 28 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.