Backstage Update on WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match

– According to PWInsider, the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules will be held during the Kickoff pre-show. The match was reportedly scheduled for the Kickoff as of the last hour. WWE has not yet officially confirmed any matches for Kickoff show.

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The Kickoff show starts at 7:00 pm E/4:00 pm PT.