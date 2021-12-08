Backstage Update on WWE NXT Contract Status for Candice LeRae

– As previously reported, there’s no word yet on what’s next for Johnny Gargano after his WWE NXT contract expired this week. Now, Fightful Select has an update on the contract status of Gargano’s wife, NXT Superstar Candice LeRae.

According to he report, LeRae’s current WWE contract was slated to expire in spring 2022. After LeRae became pregnant, she initially remained on TV and continued to appear in storyline segments involving Indi Hartwell and The Way before the group disbanded.

The report noted that there has not been much in the way of internal discussions on WWE re-signing LeRae. This is due to WWE officials preferring to waiting closer to the expiration date of the contract to broach the subject.

With regards to the question on if WWE is going to freeze LeRae’s contract due to inactivity while she’s currently on paid maternity leave. WWE officials have reportedly not addressed this idea internally.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are currently expecting their first child, and LeRae is due to give birth in February of next year.